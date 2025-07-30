Search underway on Fox River in St. Charles, Illinois

Search underway on Fox River in St. Charles

A search continues on the Fox River in St. Charles, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

The emergency response was called to the area of Ferson Creek Park just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows emergency boats shining bright lights and slowly surveying the water. Dozens of police and fire responders, including from St. Charles and Hoffman Estates, are responding.

Crews were seen searching at Ferson Creek Park, but local officials have not confirmed the reason for the search.

Ferson Creek Park serves as a boat launch area with kayaks and canoes, and is surrounded by the Fox River.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.