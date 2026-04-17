People living along Fox River bracing for flooding as latest rounds of potentially severe storms approach

With the Fox River already running high and fast, people who live along its banks are bracing for flooding, with more rain on the way on Friday.

The river was running at just over 14 feet Friday afternoon in South Elgin. Several trails and parks have been closed already because of flooding, with water spilling over the river's banks and into people's yards and over riverfront trails.

Sand is available for pickup at the Public Services Building in South Elgin, as the village is planning for moderate flooding.

The same goes for East Dundee, where the water has already crept into people's backyards.

Dean Kaiser said he's not fazed by the level of the Fox River at this point. He's seen it much worse in 2007 and 2013 – when it looked like his home and garage were floating on water.

But Kaiser said he also knows the river can be unpredictable – and he takes precautions to protect his property before every storm.

"As soon as we get a heavy rain, we start watching, and then you just make preparations. Everything in my barn's elevated. Everything in my house, you know, we're ready for it if it comes," he said.

The Fox River isn't expected to crest until Wednesday.