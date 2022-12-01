Watch CBS News
Fourth teen charged for string of South Side carjackings, robberies

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A fourth teenager has been charged with a string of armed carjackings and robberies across Chicago's South Side that took place earlier this year.

The latest arrestee was a 15-year-old boy who is facing nine counts of felony vehicular hijacking with a firearm, four counts of robbery with a firearm, and one count of attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to Chicago police.

He was charged along with a 16-year-old, 17-year-old, and 18-year-old with the carjackings from last August. Police have not released the names of the suspects, including the 18-year-old who was a juvenile at the time of the alleged incidents.

The 15-year-old is accused of the following incidents:

  • Aug. 20 at 12:07 a.m. in the 8000 block of S. Campbell with a 33-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 20 at 1:50 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. 72nd St. with a 58-year-old male victim
  • Aug. 20 at 2:44 a.m. in the 2900 block of S. Union with 21 and 22-year-old female victims
  • Aug. 20 at 3:25 a.m. in the 6500 block of S. Kedzie with a 50-year-old male victim
  • Aug. 20 at 3:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of W. 82nd St. with a 40-year-old male victim
  • Aug. 20 at 4:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of S. Albany with a 26-year-old male victim
  • Aug. 20 at 4:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of S. Richmond with a 45-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 20 at 5:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of S. Halsted with a 43-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 20 at 6:08 a.m. in the 9500 block of S. Peoria with a 31-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 20 at 6:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of S. Artesian with a 66-year-old female victim

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Police released no other information.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 1:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

