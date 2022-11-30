3 teens arrested in connection with multiple South Side carjackings, robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teenage boys were arrested and charged in connection with several carjackings and robberies that took place across Chicago's South Side earlier this year.

One of the boys, 16, faces five felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two counts of armed robbery, and a count of attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Another suspect, an 18-year-old man whom police did not identify because he was a juvenile at the time of the incidents, faces two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijackings with a firearm, two counts of robbery with a firearm, and one count of attempted vehicular hijackings with a firearm.

The third boy, 17, faces 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, three counts of robbery with a firearm, and a count of attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to Chicago police.

All three suspects were arrested on Tuesday by members of the Chicago Police Department and Vehicular Hijacking Task Force.

Police said the teens committed the crimes between Aug. 18 and Aug. 20. One or more of the suspects were charged in the following incidents, according to police:

Aug. 18 at 3:39 a.m. in the 6600 block of S. Albany involving a 35-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 1:50 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. 72nd St. involving a 58-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 2:44 a.m. in the 2900 block of S. Union involving a 21-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 3:25 a.m. in the 6500 block of S. Kedzie involving a 50-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 3:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of W. 82nd St. involving a 40-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 4:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of S. Albany involving a 26-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 4:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of S. Richmond involving a 45-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 5:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of S. Halsted involving a 43-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 6:08 a.m. in the 9500 block of S. Peoria involving a 31-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 6:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of S. Artesian involving a 66-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 6:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of S. Washtenaw involving a 33-year-old female victim

Police provided no other information.