Fourth and last person charged with shoving man to his death off CTA Red Line train

The last remaining suspect has been arrested and charged in an incident last month in which a man was shoved off a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train and killed, a police source said.

Otis Camrine was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of mob action, and one count of aggravated battery to a transit employee or passenger in the death of 29-year-old Kyle Bickham, the source said.

Bickham was shoved off a Red Line train heading north near the 69th Street station along the Dan Ryan Expressway on Labor Day.

Three others have also been charged in the case — Christian McBounds, 18; Katlar Parchman, 19; and a 15-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say the four boarded a Red Line train heading north at 95th Street. So did Bickham, whom none of them knew.

According to prosecutors, Bickham was seen on train surveillance video walking around the car, going up to passengers' bags and got into an argument with the juvenile charged. They say at one point Bickham spat on the girl and Parchman, who punched, slapped and grabbed him.

Prosecutors said the group of defendants gathered around Bickham, and Camrine and the juvenile charged pulled the emergency lever, opened the sliding doors and pushed him off the train.

When Bickham was shoved out of the moving train, he was hit by another train traveling south and killed, prosecutors said.

Witnesses said the teen girl say "he shouldn't have bothered us," before exiting with the man still at large at a later stop, prosecutors said.

Charges against Camrine were filed Wednesday, a police source said.