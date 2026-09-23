Third person charged with shoving man to his death from CTA Red Line train

A third person stood charged Wednesday in an incident in which a man was shoved off a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train and killed.

Christian McBounds, 18, was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated battery to a transit employee or passenger, and mob action — all felonies. He was set to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Authorities allege McBounds is one of four people who shoved 29-year-old Kyle Bickham off a Red Line train heading north near the 69th Street station along the Dan Ryan Expressway on Labor Day.

Also charged are a young woman — Katlar Parchman, 19 — and a 15-year-old girl. Police as of Wednesday were still looking for a second man.

According to prosecutors, Bickham was seen on train surveillance video walking around the car, going up to passengers' bags and got into a quarrel with the juvenile charged. Prosecutors said at one point, Bickham spat on the girl and Parchman, who punched, slapped and grabbed him.

Prosecutors said the group of defendants gathered around Bickham, and one of the men in the group and the 15-year-old girl charged pulled the emergency lever, opened the sliding doors and pushed him off the train.

In a detention hearing for Parchman this past weekend, the defense said Bickham was touching passengers' purses, appeared intoxicated, and smelled of alcohol.

McBounds was arrested on Monday at his home in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood. Police did not specify the role he is alleged to have played in the crime.