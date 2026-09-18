Second person charged with murder of man pushed off of CTA Red Line train

A second person has been charged with killing a man by pushing him out of a moving CTA Red Line train last week on the South Side.

Katlar Parchman, 19, has been charged with three felony counts of murder, one felony count of aggravated battery, and one felony count of mob action.

Katlar Parchman Chicago Police

Police said she was arrested on Wednesday after she was identified as one of the three people who pushed 29-year-old Kyle Bickham off of a Red Line train near the 69th Street station on Sept. 7.

Parchman is due to appear in court on Saturday.

A 15-year-old girl also was charged with Bickham's murder last week. A Juvenile Court judge ordered her to remain in custody while she awaits trial.

Bickham's family has said he was on his way back home in Lansing from working at an Amazon warehouse in Cicero when he was attacked on a Red Line train.

Police have said three people pushed him out of the train, onto the electrified third rail, where he was hit by another train.

Bickham was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Y'all took a part of me that I can't get back. Like, just turn y'all selves in," said the victim's brother, Christopher Bickham Jr. "Like, I forgive y'all already."

Bickham's family is not only calling for accountability from the Chicago Transit Authority, but also wants parents and witnesses to step up and turn in the other suspects.