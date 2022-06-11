Four wounded, one critically, in Auburn Gresham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hospitalized and one of those is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neigbhorhood.

The four people were were in an alley in the 8600 block of South Damen Avenue around 3:20 p.m. when someone in an unknown vehicle drove by and started shooting at the victims, according to the Chicago Police Department.

All four victims were transported to Advocated Christ Medical Center. A 39-year-old man was shot in the leg and was intially reported in good condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and food and was also in good condition. A 42-year-old man sustained multiple shots to the body and was in fair condition. The fourth victim, whose age and gender were not specified, was shot multiple times and was initially listed in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.