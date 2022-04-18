Watch CBS News

Four people injured in Hoffman Estates crash

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Four people were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

The accident happened at Golf and Sutton roads.

Hoffman Estates police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people from each vehicle were taken to area hospitals.

Further details were not immediately available.

