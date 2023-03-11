Group of four men robbed at gunpoint in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four men were robbed at gunpoint in the West Loop Friday evening.
At 8:45 p.m., the four men were on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Peoria Street when two men got out of a red sport-utility vehicle with handguns.
The robbers took the men's cellphones and wallets and left. No one was injured.
No one was in custody late Friday. Area Three detectives are investigating.
