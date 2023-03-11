Watch CBS News
Group of four men robbed at gunpoint in West Loop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four men were robbed at gunpoint in the West Loop Friday evening.

At 8:45 p.m., the four men were on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Peoria Street when two men got out of a red sport-utility vehicle with handguns.

The robbers took the men's cellphones and wallets and left. No one was injured.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 10:17 PM

