Founder of Goebbert's Farm in South Barrington dies at 94

CHICAGO (CBS) – The founder of Goebbert's Farm in South Barrington was remembered on Thursday for creating a fall family tradition for many in the northwest suburbs.

Jim Goebbert started selling pumpkins at his farm in South Barrington back in the early 1970s.

Since then, it's grown into an autumn destination for many, as well as a year-round garden center.

Jim died on Saturday at the age of 94.

His son, Lee, who now runs the farm, said his father had immense pride of the farm being a part of the community.

"Everyone you talk to is just like 'Oh, I love your dad. It's so nice talking to him,'" Lee said. "He helped other people start businesses and roadside markets and garden centers and he was always willing to help."

