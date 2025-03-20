2 former Orland Park police officers sue village for alleged wrongful termination, wrongful arrest

Two former Orland Park police officers are suing the southwest suburb for alleged wrongful termination and wrongful arrest.

The suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois against the Village of Orland Park, alleges the department has a "culture of self-protection and stifling of dissent" that directly led to one officer's firing and another's wrongful arrest.

In the first instance, the lawsuit alleges former sergeant William Sanchez was denied a promotion to lieutenant by apparent racial discrimination. When he complained to the chief, the Orland Park human resources department and filed discrimination charged with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Illinois Department of Human Rights, he was fired, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit claims that after a "sham" investigation, the Village of Orland Park fired Sanchez, a 19-year veteran of the force, for making discrimination complaints they considered "unfounded." According to the lawsuit, an arbitrator recently determined the village lacked good cause for the termination.

In the second instance, the lawsuit details how former Sgt. Kenneth Kovac was arrested after making a Facebook page parodying the department's then-deputy chief. The lawsuit alleges that the former deputy chief worked to get the page shut down and "enlisted other high-ranking officers to investigate, arrest, and criminally charge Kovac for false personation and disorderly conduct." As a result, he faced up to a year in prison.

Both charges were dismissed by a Cook County Circuit Court judge nine months later, according to the lawsuit.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Village of Orland Park for comment, but have not yet heard back.