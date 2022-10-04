Watch CBS News
Former Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced to probation for organizing fights among detainees

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge sentenced a former Illinois Youth Center guard to 18 months' probation and 180 hours of community service for organizing fights among detainees at the facility in west suburban St. Charles.

Kane County prosecutors said 46-year-old Michael Klimek and three other guards encouraged detainees to attack each other in January 2016, and didn't intervene to break up the fights.

In April, a jury found Klimek guilty of six counts of official misconduct and one count of aggravated battery.

The three other guards were acquitted of charges in February.

