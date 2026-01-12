Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore to report to prison

Former ComEd chief executive officer Anne Pramaggiore is scheduled to report to federal prison Monday.

Pramaggiore was one of the "ComEd Four" who were convicted in 2024 of charges of conspiracy, bribery and falsifying documents.

Prosecutors accused Pramaggiore, former lobbyist Michael McClain, retired ComEd vice president John Hooker and former consultant Jay Doherty of using their influence to reward Madigan and his associates for about eight years beginning in 2011. In return, prosecutors said Madigan would help them pass legislation beneficial to ComEd.

Sentencing was delayed as the defendants tried to get a federal judge to dismiss all charges against them after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that narrowed the scope for federal criminal anti-corruption laws, but it did not work.

In sentencing Pramaggiore in July, U.S. District Judge Manish Suresh Shah said Pramaggiore she was "all in" on a "creative arrangement" of a "long-running conspiracy" that helped orchestrate the no-show jobs for Madigan's allies — and in exchange he would move through Springfield laws and policies favorable to ComEd.

Madigan himself, once the longest-running state house speaker in U.S. history, was convicted in a separate corruption case and is serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence.

Pramaggiore's attorneys had filed a request to extend the time before her surrender date. The request was denied.

Meanwhile, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is urging President Trump to grant Pramaggiore clemency, claiming she was politically targeted.