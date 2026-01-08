Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces ICE Accountability Project

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is launching an investigation into federal immigration enforcement in Chicago.

Lightfoot's ICE Accountability Project is an independent initiative to collect and document alleged criminal and abusive conduct by federal agents.

"We are an independent initiative designed to be a centralized, public-facing repository for the collection of alleged criminal and abusive conduct by federal immigration agents during the so-called Operation Midway Blitz," Lightfoot said Thursday morning. "We aim to preserve evidence, to facilitate transparency and accountability. We also intend to unmask those agents who have been alleged to have committed crimes or to have engaged in other unlawful conduct."

Lightfoot emphasized that there are many federal agents who "live up to their oaths every day to respect the constitution and the rule of law."

"Our project is focused instead on those federal immigration agents who cross the line, who have violated residents' rights, and believe that they are above the law. Those agents who have allegedly committed homicide, shootings, use excessive force, and indiscriminate use of chemical agents, or projectiles like pepper balls, and other actions against peaceful protesters," Lightfoot said.

The former mayor said she hoped the ICE Accountability Project empowers the residents of Chicago.

"Since this terrible operation began last September, I, like many, have watched with horror, anger, and frustration to see the forces of our own government seem to relish terrorizing and traumatizing communities — families of individuals who are living in fear," Lightfoot said.

In announcing the ICE Accountability Project, Lightfoot invoked the memory of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was shot and killed by federal immigration agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.