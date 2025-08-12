Ford recalls more than 103,000 vehicles over axle bolt issue

Ford Motor is recalling more than 103,000 F-150 pickup trucks over an issue with the vehicles' axle hub bolts that can cause the vehicle to roll away when the parking brake is not applied or cause a loss of driver power.

"Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in its recall notice on Tuesday.

A Ford spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

Axle hub bolts keep wheel hubs attached to the vehicle's axle, which is the rod or shaft that connects a vehicle's wheels to the drivetrain and supports its weight.

The regulatory agency, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, said that the rear axle hub bolt may "fatigue and break," which could damage the axle hub splines and ultimately compromise the safety of the vehicle.

One indication of a faulty axle hub bolt is a clicking noise, according to NHTSA's report. "If the bolt breaks, customers may report a rattle noise," the agency said.

The recall affects certain F-150 trucks produced between Jan. 2, 2023, and May 21, 2025.

The highway administration said owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail between Aug. 18 and May 22, 2026 and that they can take their F-150 to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the rear axle shaft assemblies replaced free of charge. The recall number is 25S82.

More than two years ago, Ford recalled over 100,000 F-150 pickup trucks over a similar issue with vehicles' rear axle hub bolt.

Tuesday's recall notice came a day after Ford announced it would launch a new electric pickup truck in 2027 that will start at $30,000.