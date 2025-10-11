Food pantry volunteers deliver food to immigrant communities in 2 Chicago suburbs

A suburban food pantry is helping immigrant communities get food, despite fear about ICE enforcement.

According to Neighborhood Food Pantries, they've seen a 35-40% drop in visits from families in two suburbs with significant immigrant and refugee populations in West Chicago and Glendale Heights.

The volunteers partnered with local churches to deliver food to about 70 families on Friday night at one apartment complex.

"We're learning as we go. This isn't something we typically have done. We were responding to an urgent need," said Kate Monteleone, executive director of Neighborhood Food Pantries.

A similar food delivery effort is planned for next week.