Chicago area food pantries expect rise in demand as new SNAP work requirements begin May 1

Food pantries in the Chicago area are racing to prepare for an expected increase in demand as changes to food stamps are set to have a major impact on May 1.

At the West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge, volunteers like Joan Ruth said they take pride in serving the needs of people facing food insecurity in DuPage and Will counties; especially now, with the mounting pressure of costs and changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP or food stamps.

"When I see what the prices are in the grocery store, and then I see the neighbors come and shop, I am so grateful that they have that opportunity to be able to feed their families," Ruth said.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act expands the list of people who must meet work requirements to receive SNAP benefits.

All "able-bodied adults" 64 or younger who don't have dependents and don't work, volunteer, or participate in job training at least 80 hours a month are now restricted to three months of food stamp benefits every three years. Previously, the federal requirement applied to those 54 or younger.

Exemptions from those work requirements are no longer automatic for veterans, people who are homeless, and former foster youth; and parent exemptions shift from those with children younger than 18 to those with children younger than 14.

The changes to SNAP benefits are set to impact about 150,000 people in Illinois come May 1, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services. In Will and DuPage counties, that's set to impact 13,000 families according to the West Suburban Community Pantry.

"We're anticipating we're going to need more food so that we're able to get those families what they need," West Suburban Community Pantry CEO Maeven Sipes said.

The food pantry is working to meet the expected increase in demand from people who do not meet the May 1 deadline of meeting work requirements, according to Sipes.

"A hundred percent of our funding comes from private donations, and 80 percent of our food is donated. So, we are looking for the community to support us," she said.

The pantry is alerting people of the SNAP changes and is offering SNAP recipients opportunities to help meet the work requirement hours.

Sipes said it's part of an effort to bring stability for people experiencing uncertainty.

"If they can help get more groceries from us, then they can use their resources on other things, because a lot of it is just not having the right information can make you more scared and not know where to turn," she said.