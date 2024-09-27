Food delivery driver shot to death during robbery in Calumet City, Illinois, police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A food delivery driver was shot and killed during a robbery Thursday night, the Calumet City police said.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Merrill for the report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers performed trauma care to the victim. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation into the shooting indicated that the victim was making a food delivery in the area at the time of the incident.

Calumet City police detectives, along with the Investigators from South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, are investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.