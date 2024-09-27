Watch CBS News
Local News

Food delivery driver shot to death during robbery in Calumet City, Illinois, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A food delivery driver was shot and killed during a robbery Thursday night, the Calumet City police said.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Merrill for the report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers performed trauma care to the victim. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation into the shooting indicated that the victim was making a food delivery in the area at the time of the incident.

Calumet City police detectives, along with the Investigators from South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, are investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.