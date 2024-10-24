FOID, CCL holder shoots teen during carjacking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was hospitalized after being shot by a FOID and concealed carry license holder during a carjacking in Auburn Gresham Thursday morning.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street.

Chicago police said the victim, a 47-year-old man, was inside his vehicle when a group of about four unknown males approached. The offenders demanded the victim's vehicle before discharging a chemical agent on the victim.

The victim, who has a valid FOID and CCL holder, then fired his gun.

One of the offenders, a 16-year-old boy, was hit in his left knee and suffered a graze wound to the left arm. He was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

The other offenders managed to take the victim's Toyota Camry and fled eastbound.

The victim was treated on scene. No other injuries were reported.

Area Two detectives are investigating.