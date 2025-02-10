Florida woman accused of aggravated animal cruelty in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Florida woman was due in court Monday on charges of animal cruelty in Chicago.

Anita Damodaran, 38, was arrested on Dec. 10 at her home off Barbados Isle Drive in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County, Florida Sheriff's office.

Damodaran had an active warrant for her arrest from the Chicago Police Department on animal cruelty charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Court documents said Damodaran was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals on the grounds that she deprived a dog of food, water, and other necessities — causing the dog to be emaciated.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office issued a photo from the CPD showing the dog's condition.