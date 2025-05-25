Watch CBS News
Florida man charged in road rage shooting on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee, state police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man was charged in a road rage-related shooting on the Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee earlier this month.

Illinois State Police announced that Robertas Nenadovic-Jasinskas, 34, of Clearwater, Florida, was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

On May 16, around 11:05 p.m., troopers responded to the report of an expressway shooting on I-94 northbound near Grand Avenue.

ISP said the suspect [Nenadovic-Jasinskas] was driving a tractor-trailer and reportedly fired a weapon at the victim's vehicle. The victim's vehicle was not struck, and the victims were not injured.

Nenadovic-Jasinskas was identified as the suspect and was arrested by police in Burlington, Wisconsin, the next day.

He is being held at the Racine County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.

No further information was available.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

