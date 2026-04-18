Flooding concerns across Illinois after heavy rain, storms overnight

Many areas across Illinois are dealing with flooding threats after storms Friday night brought heavy rainfall.

Rain left many Lake County roadways flooded on Saturday.

Lake County officials are warning of flooding impacts along the Des Plaines River and Fox River after a reported nearly two inches of rainfall across the area. The rainfall overnight added to the flooding caused by rain this past week.

Flooding was reported along the Des Plaines River, including south of Townline Road and in the Gurnee area.

Officials said the North Branch Chicago River and Lake Michigan waterways were also impacted with higher water levels, but have started to recede.

Areas north of Townline Road are also expected to see notable flooding. Water levels along the Des Plaines River are expected to peak between Saturday and Sunday before gradually receding.

Lake County officials released flooding safety tips for residents.

Village of Lincolnshire said officials are monitoring the ongoing status of the Des Plaine River, which was determined to be at a moderate level.

Lincolnshire officials said the Public Works crews were deployed overnight check facilities and critical infrastructure. So far, one service road, Londonderry Lane, is closed to traffic due to flooding.

Crews are removed a downed tree in the area.