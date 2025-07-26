Severe storm threat by afternoon, Flood Watch in effect through evening for Chicago area

A flood watch is in effect as a threat of severe storms is expected by the afternoon for the Chicago area.

Torrential downpours could bring rain rates of one to two inches per hour. Some cells may follow one another, increasing a localized flash flood threat.

Grounds are already saturated from Friday's storm, and the storms expected on Saturday will be moisture-loaded downpours, so flooding is a hazard.

Damaging winds of up to 60 mph are possible with the strongest storms.

Thunderstorms will last through the evening, and then on Sunday, hot temperatures will return, with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.