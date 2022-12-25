Airlines cancel nearly 400 flights at Chicago airports as deep freeze continues

Watch CBS News
/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm hit the Chicago area, and the deep freeze is still grounding many travelers. 

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, O'Hare International Airport was reporting 239 cancellations and average delays of 33 minutes. 

Midway International Airport was reporting 139 canceled flights and average delays of 83 minutes. 

More than 800 flights were canceled Thursday and more than 500 Friday at Chicago airports as the winter storm arrived.   

Check back for flight cancellation updates.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 7:34 PM

