After flash floods strike Chicago, first responders emphasize safety in high water

West Side Chicago residents clean up after homes are flooded during storm

Rain came down fast and hard Wednesday night in Chicago, creating some hazardous situations not only for drivers, but for first responders who were busy rescuing people who were stuck in high waters.

Whether it's a flood on the road or rushing water, some Chicago area firefighters said their training is everything.

The flash floods Tuesday night affected a narrow, but densely populated area that included downtown Chicago. The West Side was hit hardest — as viaducts filled with water as storm drains simply couldn't keep up.

"It is very dangerous," said Chicago Fire Department First District Chief Jim McDonough.

Drivers were left stranded, and about a half dozen needed to be rescued.

"You can't judge the depth of that water," McDonough said. "What you think may be three or four inches could be three or four feet."

McDonough said drivers should avoid going through standing water and find another route

"A lot of people try to stay in the car and wait it out. Well unfortunately, the water keeps rising," he said. "You find another way, or just wait until that water recedes completely."

Within just a week, torrential rain caused catastrophic flooding in Texas, New Mexico, and North Carolina — where first responders continue to search for those who were swept away by the raging waters and remain missing.

"You're really a guest in the water," said Christopher Rohde, director of training for the McHenry Township Fire Protection District. "Once you get in, and moving current, you're a guest."

Rohde teaches first responders from Illinois and surrounding states how to rescue people in moving water safely.

"So at 3 miles an hour, it's about 16 pounds of pressure on your legs," Rohde said. "If the speed doubles, the pressure on your legs quadruples."

Rohde said anyone who ends up in swift water should look for something like a branch to grab onto, and get their feet out in front to knock away debris.

"If you can get on your back, and try to paddle, and get yourself at a 45-degree angle that will help," Rohde said. "That's where people get themselves in trouble. They don't realize how fast that water is."

While The Chicago Fire Department made several rescues Tuesday night, officials said there were no serious injuries.