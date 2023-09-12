Chicago First Alert Weather: Stray showers linger
CHICAGO (CBS) -- High waves stay with us through Tuesday evening.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the next system moves our way overnight, increasing shower chances, especially after midnight.
A few showers may linger into Wednesday, and by the afternoon, drier air parks overhead, clearing the skies to close the workweek.
Milder this weekend with a frontal passage early Sunday. The slight shower chances with that are minimal.
TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS DEVELOP. LOW 54.
WEDNESDAY: A 20% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. OTHERISE MIXED SKIES. COOL AGAIN. HIGH 68.
THURSDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 72.
