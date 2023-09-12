Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Stray showers linger

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High waves stay with us through Tuesday evening. 

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the next system moves our way overnight, increasing shower chances, especially after midnight. 

A few showers may linger into Wednesday, and by the afternoon, drier air parks overhead, clearing the skies to close the workweek.

Milder this weekend with a frontal passage early Sunday. The slight shower chances with that are minimal.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS DEVELOP. LOW 54.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. OTHERISE MIXED SKIES. COOL AGAIN. HIGH 68.

THURSDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 72.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 3:23 PM

