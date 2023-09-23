Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: A not-so-fall-like start to the season

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: A warm start to fall
First Alert Weather: A warm start to fall 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) – Welcome to fall! A pleasant weekend ahead with dry conditions and temperatures in the 70s.

Staying in the 70s all week, with a chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

 Today:

Temperatures will be close to 80 today with partly cloudy skies. High 78.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 59.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. Chance of a stray shower late. High 75.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 6:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

