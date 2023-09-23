First Alert Weather: A not-so-fall-like start to the season
CHICAGO (CBS) – Welcome to fall! A pleasant weekend ahead with dry conditions and temperatures in the 70s.
Staying in the 70s all week, with a chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Today:
Temperatures will be close to 80 today with partly cloudy skies. High 78.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 59.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. Chance of a stray shower late. High 75.
