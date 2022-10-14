First Alert Weather: Frosty start, rain returns tonight

First Alert Weather: Showers later in the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freeze warning is in effect for areas away from central Cook County until 8 a.m. as temperatures start off below freezing.

After a frosty start, sunshine gives way to more clouds in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers return after dark and wrap up overnight.

Cold again tonight in the 20s and 30s. Staying cool for the weekend in the 50s.

TODAY: MORNING FROST. CLOUDS INCREASE, BREEZY High: 57

TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS. CLOUDS CLEAR OVERNIGHT, COLD LOW: 35

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY HIGH: 54

