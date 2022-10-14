Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Frosty start, rain returns tonight

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freeze warning is in effect for areas away from central Cook County until 8 a.m. as temperatures start off below freezing. 

After a frosty start, sunshine gives way to more clouds in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers return after dark and wrap up overnight. 

Cold again tonight in the 20s and 30s. Staying cool for the weekend in the 50s. 

TODAY: MORNING FROST. CLOUDS INCREASE, BREEZY High: 57

TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS. CLOUDS CLEAR OVERNIGHT, COLD LOW: 35

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY HIGH: 54

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

