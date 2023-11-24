Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies, colder temps

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 20s. 

Minimal sunshine for Saturday, as most of the day will feature an overcast sky. A few breaks in the clouds are possible by the end of the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s with light southwest winds.

Snow showers increase late Saturday night and will be widespread for Sunday morning. 

There will be lingering snow showers for the afternoon, but the overall snow coverage will decrease by sunset. Light accumulations are likely, with the location west of Chicago perhaps exceeding an inch of snowfall. Slick travel is possible, especially in the morning hours.

Cold early next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the low 30s. Monday and Tuesday morning will have wind chills in the single digits and low teens.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 28°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 38°

SUNDAY: Snow showers are likely, especially in the morning. Light accumulations are likely. High 36°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

November 24, 2023

