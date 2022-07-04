Fireworks thrown at police in the Loop; second attack against CPD vehicles

Fireworks thrown, explode near CPD vehicles in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fireworks were thrown at Chicago police vehicles in the Loop early Monday morning.

The attack happened on Columbus and Wacker.

Our crew at the scene saw cars across all lanes downtown and a heavy police presence as fireworks exploded in the street.

It's unclear what led to the fireworks being set off, or if any arrests were made.

This is the second incident targeting police vehicles in the city. On Sunday, a rowdy crowd attacked squad cars in Portage Park at the Six Corners intersection.

Video showed the crowd kicking and jumping on top of squad cars. One officer suffered minor injuries.