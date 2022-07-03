1 officer injured after crowd attack CPD squad cars in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A rowdy group attacked Chicago police officers on the city's Northwest Side overnight.

Video sent to us by a viewer shows a rowdy crowd attacking the squad cars of Chicago police in Portage Park - right at the Six Corners intersection.

The crowd can be seen kicking doors, jumping on the hoods, and even punching the windshields of squad cars.

Chicago police tell us one of their officers was driving in the area when someone threw something at the car - shattering the windshield. They called for backup leading to the chaotic scene.

That officer had to be treated for minor injuries as the crowd scattered.

No arrests have been made.