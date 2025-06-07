Watch CBS News
2 Chicago firefighters, teenager injured in Lincoln Park apartment fire

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Two Chicago firefighters and a teen were injured Saturday afternoon in an apartment fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the third floor of a four-story apartment building in the 2300 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Two firefighters who were injured were taken to the hospital in good condition. A teenage boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment to be checked for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported, and no further information was immediately available Saturday afternoon.

