2 Chicago firefighters, teenager injured in Lincoln Park apartment fire

Two Chicago firefighters and a teen were injured Saturday afternoon in an apartment fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the third floor of a four-story apartment building in the 2300 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Two firefighters who were injured were taken to the hospital in good condition. A teenage boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment to be checked for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported, and no further information was immediately available Saturday afternoon.