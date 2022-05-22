Firefighters respond to extra-alarm blaze at vacant Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters have spent hours battling a massive extra-alarm blaze at the vacant Pheasant Run Resort in far west suburban St. Charles.
The fire started before 5 p.m. at the vacant golf resort and hotel complex at 4051 E Main St., and was eventually upgraded to a three-alarm fire, bringing in dozens of firetrucks and more than 100 firefighters to help contain the flames.
Heavy flames and a huge plume of dark grey smoke were visible at the complex.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The resort closed in March 2020.
