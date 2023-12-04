Firefighters extinguish garage fire at suburban Chicago home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of firefighters fought off a fire inside a garage at a home in Barrington Sunday night.

It happened Sunday night near Liberty and Bartlett.

Firefighters say when they arrived the garage was fully engulfed in flames and was beginning to spread into the kitchen.

Thick black smoke was seen pouring from the garage, leaving the charred remains of a vehicle.

The family living in the home was able to escape unharmed.