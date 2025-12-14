Firefighter seriously hurt while battling fire at South Side home

A firefighter was hurt while battling a fire Sunday afternoon on the city's South Side.

Chicago fire officials said the 2-11 fire happened around 4 p.m. on 135th Street and South Avenue M. in the Hegewisch neighborhood.

A mayday call was originally sent out, but all firefighters were later accounted for.

One firefighter suffered a minor lower leg injury and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries or transports were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.