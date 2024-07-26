2 charged with murder, arson in death of Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt; 3rd facing insurance fraud charges

Three men charged in connection to fire that killed firefighter Jermaine Pelt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men have been arrested on arson and murder charges, and a third has been arrested on fraud charges in connection with the death of Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, who died while battling a house fire last year.

Martez Cristler, 22, of Hammond, Ind., and Nicholas Virgil, 37, of Riverdale, both face three counts of murder and three counts of aggravated arson. Anthony Moore, 47, of Blue Island, faces two counts of wire fraud, two counts of forgery, and one count of insurance fraud.

Chicago police said all three were arrested Tuesday after Cristler and Virgil were identified as the people who set the house fire that killed Pelt in April 2023 in the West Pullman neighborhood. Moore is facing financial crimes charges in connection to the fire.

All three were due to appear in court on Friday.

The fire started just before 3:40 a.m. on April 4, 2023, in a house at 12017 S. Wallace St. and spread to two neighboring homes.

Pelt, 49, was operating a hose line in the house at 12019 S. Wallace St., where the flames had spread, when conditions worsened, and all firefighters were ordered out of the building. But Fire Department officials said Pelt "went down" just as the evacuation order was issued, and his lieutenant found him near the hose line.

Pelt was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. An autopsy later determined he died of carbon monoxide toxicity from inhalation of smoke and soot.

The 18-year Chicago Fire Department veteran had just celebrated his 49th birthday.

Pelt was remembered for his heart, his smile, and his dedication to service. The husband, son, brother, and father of two leaves behind an adoring family – including a 6-year-old son, Jared, and a daughter, Jorie, whom he had just walked down the aisle.

In addition, Pelt was a boxer and a real estate entrepreneur, and his family said he loved to travel.