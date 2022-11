CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews battled a deadly fire in Humboldt Park Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one person died in a house fire in the 1800 block of Sawyer Avenue.

STREAMING NOW: Chopper 2 over fire in Humboldt Park Crews are battling a fire in Humboldt Park. Sources say a firefighter was injured. More from CBSN: https://chicago.cbslocal.com/live/ Posted by CBS Chicago on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

A firefighter was injured on the scene. Minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.