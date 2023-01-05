Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured in Lawndale house fire

/ CBS Chicago

2 firefighters injured in Lawndale house fire
2 firefighters injured in Lawndale house fire 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Lawndale early Thursday morning. 

Flames were coming through the roof of the home, located on Komensky Avenue near 13th Street. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed there was a mayday call for a firefighter who fell from the first floor into the basement of the home. The firefighter is okay. 

A mattress in the home broke the firefighter's fall.

Another firefighter hurt his leg and was taken to the hospital. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

First published on January 5, 2023 / 5:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.