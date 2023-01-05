Firefighter injured in Lawndale house fire
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Lawndale early Thursday morning.
Flames were coming through the roof of the home, located on Komensky Avenue near 13th Street.
The Chicago Fire Department confirmed there was a mayday call for a firefighter who fell from the first floor into the basement of the home. The firefighter is okay.
A mattress in the home broke the firefighter's fall.
Another firefighter hurt his leg and was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
