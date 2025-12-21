Firefighter hurt while battling church fire on West side

A firefighter was hurt while battling a fire at a church on the city's West Side Sunday night.

The 2-11 fire broke out at the two and a half story church around 7:46 p.m. in the 600 block of North Lotus Avenue. A neighboring building was also on fire.

A mayday call was issued after a firefighter fell through the floor. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition, but is expected to be OK.

Fire officials said a civilian was taken to West Suburban with an injury unrelated to the fire.

The fire took about an hour to get under control.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.