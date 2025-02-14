Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire truck crashes into food pantry at Chicago South Side church

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Surveillance shows fire truck crashing into South Side church
Surveillance shows fire truck crashing into South Side church 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire truck slammed into a food pantry located inside a church on the city's South Side.

It happened Friday morning at West 103rd Street and South Morgan Street.

Initial reports say the brakes went out as the emergency vehicle raced to a call. Surveillance video shows the driver weaving gently into the building, avoiding a pole and a traffic light box.

A witness inside described the scene.

"We was in the food pantry, preparing food for distribution, and all of a sudden we heard this great big crash, boom, bam," she said.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out, but they are expected to be OK.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.