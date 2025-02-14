Fire truck crashes into food pantry at Chicago South Side church

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire truck slammed into a food pantry located inside a church on the city's South Side.

It happened Friday morning at West 103rd Street and South Morgan Street.

Initial reports say the brakes went out as the emergency vehicle raced to a call. Surveillance video shows the driver weaving gently into the building, avoiding a pole and a traffic light box.

A witness inside described the scene.

"We was in the food pantry, preparing food for distribution, and all of a sudden we heard this great big crash, boom, bam," she said.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out, but they are expected to be OK.