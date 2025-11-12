Fire sweeps through apartment, leaves building uninhabitable in Niles, Illinois

A fire ripped through an apartment in a building in the north Chicago suburb of Niles early Wednesday.

The Village of Niles said at 2:36 a.m., firefighters and police were called to an apartment building in the 8200 block of West Dempster Street. Upon arriving, firefighters found a second-floor apartment completely engulfed in flames.

Police went into the building and evacuated the residents. No one was reported injured, police said.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Niles and nearby mutual aid fire departments put out the fire. The whole building was left uninhabitable, with four families displaced.

Niles village officials and emergency personnel were at the scene Wednesday morning to ensure the residents' safety, and Niles police were coordinating with the American Red Cross to find temporary housing for the displaced families.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday morning.