CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Monday afternoon at an industrial compound in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a chemical plant at 4650 S. Racine Ave. in the early afternoon Monday. Vantage Specialty Chemicals' oleochemicals headquarters and manufacturing plant is located at the address.

Smoke was seen pouring from a cooling tower at the plant.

The fire was out by 2:15 p.m.

There were no injuries.