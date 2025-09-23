Watch CBS News
Fire sends flames through roof of home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

A fire sent flames shooting from the roof of a house in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. in a workers' cottage-style frame home near 60th and Elizabeth streets.

Firefighters were seen battling the blaze on a ladder and on the roof, and inside the top floor.

The homeowner said she heard a crackling noise and saw flames behind her sofa. Both she and her husband escaped and were safe Tuesday morning.

Information from the Chicago Fire Department was not immediately available.

