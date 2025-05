A fire gutted a home in the north Chicago suburb of Round Lake on Sunday.

Crews were called around 2 p.m. to 1971 Marsh Meadow Ln. in Round Lake for a house fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had already spread to the roof.

The damage to the house was extensive, as seen in video footage.

The Round Lake Fire Department has not said what started the fire, or if anyone was hurt.