Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire rips through house in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

Fire sweeps through house in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood
Fire sweeps through house in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood 00:18

A fire broke out Sunday in a house in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Just before 5 p.m., firefighters rushed to the one-and-a-half-story, two-family workers' cottage at 2121 W. 49th Pl.

The Fire Department said flames were reported in the basement and upper floors. Flames and black smoke were seen pouring from the roof of the house.

The roof was opened up to fight the fire.

CBS News Chicago asked the Fire Department if there were any injuries, but there was no immediate response.

Adam Harrington
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.