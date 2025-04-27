Fire rips through house in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

Fire sweeps through house in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

A fire broke out Sunday in a house in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Just before 5 p.m., firefighters rushed to the one-and-a-half-story, two-family workers' cottage at 2121 W. 49th Pl.

The Fire Department said flames were reported in the basement and upper floors. Flames and black smoke were seen pouring from the roof of the house.

The roof was opened up to fight the fire.

CBS News Chicago asked the Fire Department if there were any injuries, but there was no immediate response.