CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- Fire and smoke engulfed an apartment building in west suburban Cicero Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a building on the southeast corner of 51st Court and 15th Street.

Flames erupted through the roof of the building, and the first floor was also burned.

It was not immediately learned whether anyone was home when the fire started. Information from the Cicero Fire Department was not immediately available.