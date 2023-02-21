Fire damages laundromat in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a smoky fire at a Logan Square neighborhood laundromat Monday night.
Crews rushed to the Logan Square Laundry/Lavanderia, 3573 W. Armitage Ave., around 7:45 p.m.
They arrived to find smoke pouring out of the building onto busy Armitage Avenue.
The Fire Department said no one was hurt. But the business sustained quite a bit of damage.
