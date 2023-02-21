Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire damages laundromat in Logan Square

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a smoky fire at a Logan Square neighborhood laundromat Monday night.

Crews rushed to the Logan Square Laundry/Lavanderia, 3573 W. Armitage Ave., around 7:45 p.m.

They arrived to find smoke pouring out of the building onto busy Armitage Avenue.

The Fire Department said no one was hurt. But the business sustained quite a bit of damage.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 9:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.