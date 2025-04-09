Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out in downtown Chicago restaurant kitchen, sends smoke into Loop

By
Adam Robert Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Robert Harrington,
Greg Kelly, Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a downtown Chicago restaurant Wednesday evening, prompting a massive emergency response.

The fire broke out in a kitchen at Wilma's Famous BBQ, located on the second floor of the building at 17 N. Wabash Ave. in the heart of Jewelers Row.

The Chicago Fire Department  called a still-and-box alarm for equipment and manpower, prompting the sound of sirens reverberating off Loop buildings.

wabash-avenue-fire-1.jpg
CBS
wabash-avenue-fire-2.jpg
CBS

The smell of smoke permeated the downtown area as the fire burned, and was even noticeable in the CBS Chicago newsroom, a couple of blocks away at 22 W. Washington St.

The Fire Department said the fire was out by 7:25 p.m., and they checked out a couple of people who inhaled some smoke.

Emergency crews also had to close some roads briefly to respond.

wabash-avenue-fire-3.jpg
CBS
wabash-avenue-fire-4.jpg
CBS

The space that now houses Wilma's Famous BBQ was formerly home to the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery.

Adam Robert Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.