Fire breaks out in downtown Chicago restaurant kitchen, sends smoke into Loop

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a downtown Chicago restaurant Wednesday evening, prompting a massive emergency response.

The fire broke out in a kitchen at Wilma's Famous BBQ, located on the second floor of the building at 17 N. Wabash Ave. in the heart of Jewelers Row.

The Chicago Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for equipment and manpower, prompting the sound of sirens reverberating off Loop buildings.

The smell of smoke permeated the downtown area as the fire burned, and was even noticeable in the CBS Chicago newsroom, a couple of blocks away at 22 W. Washington St.

The Fire Department said the fire was out by 7:25 p.m., and they checked out a couple of people who inhaled some smoke.

Emergency crews also had to close some roads briefly to respond.

The space that now houses Wilma's Famous BBQ was formerly home to the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery.