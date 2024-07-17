Fire destroys townhouse in Pingree Grove, Illinois, 4 treated for injuries

PINGREE GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed one townhouse and damaged several others Wednesday in far northwest suburban Pingree Grove.

Two civilians, one firefighter, and one police officer were injured—but all were treated on the scene, Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Chris Howell.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon in a five-unit townhouse building at 2465 Bella Dr. in Pingree Grove.

One townhouse in the building was destroyed in the fire, while three were damaged and one was unaffected, Howell said.

Lorraine Mutti

Four or five townhouse units across the alley were also damaged.

All the units were closed off late Wednesday because of smoke, Howell said.

The fire remained under investigation late Wednesday.