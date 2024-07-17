Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire destroys townhouse in Pingree Grove, Illinois, 4 treated for injuries

By Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

Fire rips through townhouse in Pingree Grove, Illinois
Fire rips through townhouse in Pingree Grove, Illinois 00:31

PINGREE GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed one townhouse and damaged several others Wednesday in far northwest suburban Pingree Grove.

Two civilians, one firefighter, and one police officer were injured—but all were treated on the scene, Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Chris Howell.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon in a five-unit townhouse building at 2465 Bella Dr. in Pingree Grove.

One townhouse in the building was destroyed in the fire, while three were damaged and one was unaffected, Howell said.

pingree-grove-fire.jpg
Lorraine Mutti

Four or five townhouse units across the alley were also damaged.

All the units were closed off late Wednesday because of smoke, Howell said.

The fire remained under investigation late Wednesday.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.